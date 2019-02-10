CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

951 FPUS56 KSGX 101130

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

CAZ552-110230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 59. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61.

$$

CAZ554-110230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 39. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61.

$$

CAZ043-110230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

62.

$$

CAZ050-110230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 in the western valleys to

48 to 53 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Lows 32 to 38. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61 in the western valleys to

52 to 57 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63 in the western valleys to

54 to 59 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Windy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64 in the western

valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

58 to 63.

$$

CAZ048-110230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows 30 to 36. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph becoming

north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Windy. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

$$

CAZ057-110230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Snow level 4500 feet...

becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. Snow level

4000 feet in the evening. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times

in the evening. Windy. Lows 40 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain

likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to

58.

$$

CAZ055-110230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 29 to 39 above

6000 feet to 33 to 41 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of

4 to 6 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming

35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

overnight. Colder. Lows 4 to 14 above 6000 feet to 12 to 22 below

6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 2 inches. Local total

snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 40 above 6000 feet to 36 to 41 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 51. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming south

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Areas of fog. Strong winds.

Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Areas of fog. Snow may be heavy

at times in the evening. Strong winds. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Very windy. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 44 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very windy.

Highs 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ056-110230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then rain likely and chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of

fog. Highs 40 to 49. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 to

45 mph with gusts to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and showers in

the evening. Areas of fog in the evening. Colder. Lows 14 to 24.

Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Local total snow

accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening.

Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Windy. Highs 48 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Very windy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Very windy. Highs 49 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very windy.

Highs 52 to 59.

$$

CAZ058-110230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely and chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of

fog. Highs 41 to 48. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow

level 4000 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 to

45 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and snow showers likely in the

evening. Areas of fog in the evening. Colder. Lows 22 to 31.

Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Local total snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the

evening. Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph

becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 58. Areas of

winds east 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Very windy. Highs 48 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Very windy. Lows 35 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain

likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Very

windy. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 33 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 36 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very windy.

Highs 52 to 57.

$$

CAZ060-110230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. Snow level

3500 feet in the morning. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 27. Snow

level 3000 feet in the evening. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Very windy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 55 to 60.

$$

CAZ065-110230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 to

45 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Lows 35 to 41. Areas of winds west

35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Very windy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very

windy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ061-110230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 73.

$$

CAZ062-110230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

330 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Very windy. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Very windy.

Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs around 68.

$$

