CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

069 FPUS56 KSGX 280915

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

CAZ552-282230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ554-282230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 68. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 73.

$$

CAZ043-282230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 52.

Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 67.

$$

CAZ050-282230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 49.

Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

CAZ048-282230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 73.

$$

CAZ057-282230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 68.

$$

CAZ055-282230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to 32 to

41 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to 61 to

70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 66 to 74 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 66 to

72 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 61 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 57 to 64 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-282230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 65 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 60 to 69.

$$

CAZ058-282230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 64 to

71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Windy. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 59 to 66.

$$

CAZ060-282230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

$$

CAZ065-282230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ061-282230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ062-282230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

215 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

