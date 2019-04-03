CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019

_____

887 FPUS56 KSGX 030918

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

CAZ552-032230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-032230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 67. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 67.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 55. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs around 67. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

78 to 83 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

90 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-032230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 66. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 66.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

$$

CAZ050-032230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 66 in the western

valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 66 in

the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 52. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs around 67 in the western valleys to

60 to 65 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ048-032230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs around 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ057-032230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

$$

CAZ055-032230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 53 to 63. Snow level 7500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 38 above 6000 feet to 34 to

41 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level

7000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 52 to 62. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 56 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 69 to 76 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 75 to

81 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76 above 6000 feet to 71 to

77 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-032230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. Snow level 7500 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 29 to 39. Snow level

7000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to 64. Snow level 7000 feet...

becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

$$

CAZ058-032230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 62. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 44.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Windy. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 58 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

$$

CAZ060-032230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ065-032230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the morning. Highs

71 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 58. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ061-032230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ062-032230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

218 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

17

_____

