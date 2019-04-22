CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019

435 FPUS56 KSGX 220906

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

CAZ552-222300-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 54.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches

to 71 to 76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches

to 67 to 72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68 at the

beaches to 69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-222300-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 56.

Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to

80 to 85 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 towards the coast to 81 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

79 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ043-222300-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast

to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 69 to

74 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68 near

the coast to 69 inland.

$$

CAZ050-222300-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 79 to 84 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ048-222300-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 78 to 84. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 73.

$$

CAZ057-222300-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 79. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 86. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 71.

$$

CAZ055-222300-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to

71 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 30 to 40 above

6000 feet to 41 to 51 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

overnight. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet

to 71 to 78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to

74 to 81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to 73 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 71 to

79 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 67 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63 above

6000 feet to 59 to 67 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-222300-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 68 to

75. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 62 to

71.

$$

CAZ058-222300-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 65 to

73. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 81. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 61 to 69.

$$

CAZ060-222300-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 80.

$$

CAZ065-222300-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph becoming north

overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 61 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ061-222300-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ062-222300-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

206 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

