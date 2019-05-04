CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 65 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Areas

of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 69. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Areas

of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 69.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69 near the coast to 67 to 72 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 67. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 67.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70 in the western

valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

65 to 70 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near

the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

67 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

68 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 53. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to 65.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 68.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet to

66 to 76 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 39 to 47 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Snow level 7500 feet overnight. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations possible.

Highs 51 to 61. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 53 to 62 above 6000 feet to

56 to 66 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to

59 above 6000 feet to 56 to 64 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Snow level 7500 feet overnight. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Highs 54 to 64.

Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to 68.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

36 to 45. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers

likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

53 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to 66.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 72. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 72 to

77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 60. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows 49 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows

53 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 52 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 77 to 82.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph becoming

north overnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

80 to 85. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

320 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds west

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 56 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.

