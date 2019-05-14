CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019

604 FPUS56 KSGX 140938

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

CAZ552-142230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 67 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds south 15 mph

becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ554-142230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 74 towards the coast to

78 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds south 15 mph

becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70.

CAZ043-142230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 68.

CAZ050-142230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 in the western valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67 in the

western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 67 in the

western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 69 in

the western valleys to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

CAZ048-142230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

CAZ057-142230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 73 to 82. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

67 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 45 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 69.

CAZ055-142230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 70 to

78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 45 to

53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 50 to 57 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Windy. Highs 50 to 59 above 6000 feet to 55 to 63 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to 61 to 69 below

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to

63 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Windy. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 57 to 65 below

6000 feet.

CAZ056-142230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 85. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Cooler.

Highs 53 to 63. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog.

Very windy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Windy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs 59 to 69.

CAZ058-142230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 83. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 48. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Cooler.

Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph...becoming west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Very windy. Lows 37 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Windy. Highs 54 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Windy. Lows 37 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs 58 to 66.

CAZ060-142230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 86. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 64 to 72. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 70 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 71 to 77.

CAZ065-142230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 69 to 74.

Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Very windy. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 54 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 78 to 83.

CAZ061-142230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north with gusts

to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89.

CAZ062-142230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

238 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

74 to 79. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 55 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 80 to 85.

