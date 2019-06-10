CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019

_____

659 FPUS56 KSGX 100908

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

CAZ552-102130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

around 68 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 67 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-102130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the

coast to 83 to 88 farther inland. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 74 towards the coast to 75 to

80 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72 towards the coast to 73 to 78 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ043-102130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast

to 76 to 81 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland.

$$

CAZ050-102130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys

to 78 to 83 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys to 77 to 82 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys

to 76 to 81 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-102130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 88.

$$

CAZ057-102130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

$$

CAZ055-102130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of

winds south 15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 87 to

95 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 85 to 93 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 77 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 78 to

85 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-102130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

CAZ058-102130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

$$

CAZ060-102130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 62 to 69. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming west overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

CAZ065-102130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph becoming north

overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming south with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ061-102130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming north

overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ062-102130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

208 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 76 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 110 to 115. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather