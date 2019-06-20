CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2019

_____

710 FPUS56 KSGX 200902

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

CAZ552-202245-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

drizzle. Chance of showers overnight. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-202245-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

drizzle. Chance of showers overnight. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and drizzle in the morning then patchy low

clouds. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 75 towards the coast to 76 to 81 farther

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 towards the coast to 79 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-202245-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70 near the coast to 70 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

drizzle. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 56 to 62. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and drizzle in the morning then areas of low

clouds. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

70 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 74 inland.

$$

CAZ050-202245-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds with

patchy fog and drizzle. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows

51 to 59. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog and drizzle in the morning then

patchy low clouds. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 47 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 83 to

88 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to 77 to 82 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to 78 to 83 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-202245-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds with

patchy fog and drizzle. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows

50 to 59. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog and drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 57. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

84 to 89.

$$

CAZ057-202245-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and patchy drizzle overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

80 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

84.

$$

CAZ055-202245-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 73 to

83 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 46 to 56 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73 above 6000 feet to 74 to

81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to

79 to 88 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to 76 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to 76 to

84 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-202245-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 76. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

$$

CAZ058-202245-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle

overnight. Colder. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

63 to 73. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to

49. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ060-202245-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds north

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

$$

CAZ065-202245-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Lows 56 to 65. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ061-202245-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ062-202245-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

202 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Cooler.

Lows 65 to 72. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Highs

90 to 95. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather