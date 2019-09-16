CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019

947 FPUS56 KSGX 160925

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

CAZ552-170030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of measurable

rainfall less than 20 percent. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78

to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-170030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of measurable

rainfall less than 20 percent. Highs around 81 towards the coast

to 85 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 84 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 89 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.

CAZ043-170030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of measurable

rainfall less than 20 percent. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79

to 84 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 82 inland.

CAZ050-170030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent. Highs 85 to

90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent. Lows

57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

84 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

CAZ048-170030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent. Highs 87 to

92. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95.

CAZ057-170030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent. Highs 81 to

89. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 92.

CAZ055-170030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent. Highs 67 to

77 above 6000 feet to 75 to 82 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to 45 to 55 below 6000 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to 72 to

79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to

72 to 79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70 above 6000 feet to 67 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to 72 to 81 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77 above 6000 feet to 78 to

85 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 79 to 87 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-170030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent. Highs 78 to

88. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent.

Cooler. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 90.

CAZ058-170030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent. Highs 79 to

88. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent.

Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 88.

CAZ060-170030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent. Highs 87 to

97. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 96.

CAZ065-170030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent. Highs 96 to

101. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent.

Cooler. Lows 65 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 101.

CAZ061-170030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent.

Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 101.

CAZ062-170030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

225 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable rainfall less than 20 percent.

Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 99 to 104.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather