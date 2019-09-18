CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

575 FPUS56 KSGX 180919

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

CAZ552-182130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs 73 to

78 at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-182130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

88 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

88 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84.

$$

CAZ043-182130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

78 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

57 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

72 to 77 near the coast to 78 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

80 inland.

$$

CAZ050-182130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87.

$$

CAZ048-182130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ057-182130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 86. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 88.

$$

CAZ055-182130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 75 above 6000 feet to

71 to 79 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 66 to

76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70 above 6000 feet to 72 to 78 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to 75 to

82 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75 above 6000 feet to 77 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 71 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 71 above 6000 feet to 72 to 79 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-182130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 83.

$$

CAZ058-182130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Areas of winds north 15 mph

becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 74 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 83.

$$

CAZ060-182130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ065-182130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 61 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ061-182130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds north 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 95.

$$

CAZ062-182130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

219 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

