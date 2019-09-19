CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

_____

648 FPUS56 KSGX 190944

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

CAZ552-192130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-192130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 88 towards the coast to

92 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-192130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-192130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ048-192130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-192130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

70 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-192130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 66 to

75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 39 to

49 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming north

overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 70 to 78 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 74 above 6000 feet to

76 to 84 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to 77 to 85 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 72 to 80 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 63 to 69 above 6000 feet to 72 to

79 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 73 above 6000 feet to 75 to 82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-192130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 74 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

77 to 83.

$$

CAZ058-192130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 74 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

CAZ060-192130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

85 to 90.

$$

CAZ065-192130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 66 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ061-192130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 97.

$$

CAZ062-192130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

244 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

$$

_____

