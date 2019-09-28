CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019

_____

978 FPUS56 KSGX 280949

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

CAZ552-282100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 53 to

58. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-282100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 71 to 76.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

51 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 84 farther

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to 83 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-282100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to

73. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

52 to 59. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

78 inland.

$$

CAZ050-282100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 71 to 76.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain overnight. Cooler.

Lows 48 to 55. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ048-282100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

overnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ057-282100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 67 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

$$

CAZ055-282100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to

67 above 6000 feet to 62 to 71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Colder. Lows 29 to

39 above 6000 feet to 34 to 44 below 6000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59 above 6000 feet to 58 to

66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to 60 to 68 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62 above 6000 feet to 62 to

70 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 69 above 6000 feet to

69 to 77 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet to 72 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 above 6000 feet to 71 to 79 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-282100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

76. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

34 to 44. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

$$

CAZ058-282100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to

73. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds southwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 82.

$$

CAZ060-282100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows 42 to

50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

$$

CAZ065-282100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

53 to 60. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ061-282100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 88 to

93. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 57 to

62. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

$$

CAZ062-282100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

248 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 57 to

66. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 98.

$$

_____

