CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019

_____

061 FPUS56 KSGX 301027

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

CAZ552-010130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-010130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ043-010130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

$$

CAZ050-010130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

74 in the western valleys to 67 to 72 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 75 in the western valleys to

68 to 73 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ048-010130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ057-010130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 74. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 87. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 86.

$$

CAZ055-010130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 63 above 6000 feet to 58 to

68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 36 to

44 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to 61 to

69 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds becoming east

15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to

69 to 78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to 72 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74 above 6000 feet to 72 to

79 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76 above 6000 feet to

75 to 82 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to 74 to

82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-010130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 83.

$$

CAZ058-010130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

$$

CAZ060-010130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ065-010130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ061-010130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 96.

$$

CAZ062-010130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

327 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather