CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

_____

360 FPUS56 KSGX 240926

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

CAZ552-250030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92 at the beaches to

94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph, becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at the beaches to 89 to

94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-250030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 94 to 99.

Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust overnight. Lows

60 to 65. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

$$

CAZ043-250030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92 near the coast to

92 to 97 inland. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 near the coast to 89 to

94 inland. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

75 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74 near the coast to 75 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

75 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

75 inland.

$$

CAZ050-250030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 94 to 99 in

the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Areas of

winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 58 to 66.

Areas of winds east 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55

mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 91 to 96 in

the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills. Areas of winds

east 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79 in the western valleys to 71 to 76 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ048-250030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 88 to 94.

Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts

to 60 mph below passes and canyons.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust overnight. Lows

53 to 62. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 87 to 93.

Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to 55

mph below passes and canyons in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ057-250030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Areas of winds north 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

$$

CAZ055-250030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to 69 to

79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to

42 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76 above 6000 feet to 72 to

82 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 55 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 73 to

82 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 61 to

71 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 57 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 62 to

71 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to

62 to 71 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-250030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds east 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers. Highs 60 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

$$

CAZ058-250030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

east 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds east 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 65 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

$$

CAZ060-250030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ065-250030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ061-250030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ062-250030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

226 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather