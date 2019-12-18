CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

_____

387 FPUS56 KSGX 181106

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

CAZ552-190215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to

52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61.

$$

CAZ554-190215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 46 to

51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

62.

$$

CAZ043-190215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

71 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 46 to

51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60.

$$

CAZ050-190215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to

57 to 62 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 59 to 64 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds

east 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 73 in the western

valleys to 66 to 71 near the foothills. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to

48.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60 in the

western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-190215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to

46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61.

$$

CAZ057-190215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to

48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to

59.

$$

CAZ055-190215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 47 above 6000 feet to 45 to

52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 29 above 6000 feet to 25 to

34 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to

55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 58 above

6000 feet to 54 to 63 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to

55 to 64 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 49 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 44 above 6000 feet to 42 to 49 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 35 to

42 above 6000 feet to 42 to 49 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-190215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 45 to

51.

$$

CAZ058-190215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 56. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 65. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to

42.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 33 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 46 to

52.

$$

CAZ060-190215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds becoming west

15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 49 to

54.

$$

CAZ065-190215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

$$

CAZ061-190215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in the morning.

Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

$$

CAZ062-190215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

306 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather