CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 23, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 57.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 44 to

49. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

around 55. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 42 to

47. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

around 55. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 56. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs around 55. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 61.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 56 in the western valleys to 47 to 52 near the foothills.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 38 to 46.

Light winds becoming south 15 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 54 in the

western valleys to 45 to 50 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

overnight. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs around 54 in the western valleys to 46 to 51 near

the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 54 to

59 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the western valleys

to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to

56 to 61 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 61 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 44. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs 48 to 53. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Windy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs 48 to 53.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Colder. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Areas

of fog. Highs 45 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers overnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds

southeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Chance of showers. Windy.

Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 60.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with

scattered snow showers and showers. Highs 31 to 39 above

6000 feet to 39 to 46 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers overnight. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 13 to

23 above 6000 feet to 24 to 32 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30

mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Areas of fog. Highs 27 to

36 above 6000 feet to 35 to 42 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Areas of fog. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 30. Areas of winds

southeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Areas of fog. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 29 to 34 above 6000 feet to 35 to 42 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of snow showers. Windy. Highs 33 to 40 above

6000 feet to 39 to 48 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet

to 43 to 52 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 47 above 6000 feet to 44 to

53 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 40 to 49 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs 40 to 47.

Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45

mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Highs 36 to 44. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then snow showers and showers likely overnight. Areas of

fog. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 33. Areas of

winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Areas of fog. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 40.

Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Snow showers and showers likely in the evening, then chance of

snow showers and showers overnight. Windy. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 42

to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to

51.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered

showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 47. Little or no snow accumulation. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Colder. Lows 28 to 36. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs 39 to 44. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Areas of fog. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 36. Areas of winds

southeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Precipitation may be heavy at

times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 37

to 43. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40

mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers overnight.

Breezy. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

44 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

45 to 51.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Little snow accumulation

expected. Lows around 34. Areas of winds south 15 mph becoming

east overnight. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Little

snow accumulation expected. Highs 40 to 45. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

46 to 51.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 56 to 61.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 45 to

50. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 59. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 44. Areas

of winds north 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 49 to

54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

258 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 48 to

53. Light winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

