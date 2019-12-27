CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019
449 FPUS56 KSGX 271021
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
CAZ552-280130-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
44 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ554-280130-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
43 to 48.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.
$$
CAZ043-280130-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
43 to 48.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 39 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ050-280130-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58 in the western valleys to
50 to 55 near the foothills. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 in the western valleys
to 52 to 57 near the foothills. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 in the western valleys to
55 to 60 near the foothills. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.
Lows 38 to 45.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 56 in the western valleys to 47 to
52 near the foothills.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 36 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 in the western valleys
to 51 to 56 near the foothills.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the western
valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the western valleys
to 59 to 64 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-280130-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool.
Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
38 to 43.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows 35 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 56 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ057-280130-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 56. Areas of
winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows
37 to 44. Snow level 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54.
Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 34 to 42.
Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.
$$
CAZ055-280130-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cold. Highs 30 to 38 above 6000 feet to 37 to 45 below
6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45
mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 24 above 6000 feet to 21 to
31 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43 above 6000 feet to 40 to
48 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds
north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 45 above 6000 feet to 42 to
50 below 6000 feet. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow overnight. Lows
21 to 31.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
29 to 35 above 6000 feet to 35 to 42 below 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Windy. Lows 17 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 32 to 39 above 6000 feet
to 39 to 47 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 20 to 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 46 above
6000 feet to 44 to 52 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 24 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 41 to 49 above 6000 feet
to 47 to 55 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-280130-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool. Highs 41 to 47. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
overnight. Lows 23 to 33. Snow level 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. Snow level
4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy.
Lows 20 to 30. Snow level 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 40 to 46.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 50 to 56.
$$
CAZ058-280130-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 42 to 47. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 52. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 54. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
overnight. Lows 30 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46. Snow level
5000 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 25 to 33. Snow level
4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to 57.
$$
CAZ060-280130-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.
Lows 30 to 35. Snow level 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 40 to 45. Snow level 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 26 to
31. Snow level 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.
$$
CAZ065-280130-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of
winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds north
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds north
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.
Lows 37 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
48 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 36 to 42. Snow level 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
$$
CAZ061-280130-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 61. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds becoming west
15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
52 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 38 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.
$$
CAZ062-280130-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 37 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
