CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
_____
501 FPUS56 KSGX 291110
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
CAZ552-300215-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 47. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
63. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds
northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
CAZ554-300215-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds. Chance
of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance
of showers. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds northeast 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 68. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.
$$
CAZ043-300215-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 62. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance
of showers. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
CAZ050-300215-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 61 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the
foothills. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance
of showers. Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 51 to
56 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 65 to 70 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the
foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 in the western
valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 in the western valleys to
63 to 68 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
$$
CAZ048-300215-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered
locations in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
CAZ057-300215-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 46. Snow level
4500 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance
of showers. Highs 51 to 59. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming
4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds northeast 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ055-300215-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48. Light winds ...except
west 15 mph near ridge tops and along desert slopes.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 18 to 27 above
6000 feet to 23 to 33 below 6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 37 to 47 below 6000 feet. Local snow
accumulation around 2 inches. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 19 to 29. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 42 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas
of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs 47 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 49 to
59 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 53 to
62 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 54 to
61 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-300215-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 45 to 51. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows
23 to 33. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 38 to 45. Areas of winds
east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 45 to 51. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to
45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.
$$
CAZ058-300215-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 46 to 53. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 28 to 36. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 39 to 46. Snow level 3500 feet...
becoming 3000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds east 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 27 to 36. Snow level 3500 feet. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool. Highs 47 to 54. Areas of winds northeast 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.
$$
CAZ060-300215-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Little
or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet. Areas of winds
east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 30 to 35. Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds. Chance
of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 49 to 54. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
$$
CAZ065-300215-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57. Snow level 2500 feet in
the morning. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
CAZ061-300215-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 59. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows
38 to 43. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ062-300215-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
310 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds
north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds
northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.
$$
_____
