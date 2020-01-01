CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

522 FPUS56 KSGX 011149

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

CAZ552-012200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ554-012200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 68. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ043-012200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

69 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ050-012200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 in the western valleys to

60 to 65 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the western valleys

to 64 to 69 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 71 in the western

valleys to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-012200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming east overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ057-012200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 39 to 46. Light winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

$$

CAZ055-012200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54 above

6000 feet to 49 to 57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 33 above 6000 feet to 29 to

38 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 50 to

60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 53 to

62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 59 above 6000 feet to

55 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 52 to 61 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 49 to

59 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 48 to

58 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-012200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 60. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

$$

CAZ058-012200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 32 to 39. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

$$

CAZ060-012200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

$$

CAZ065-012200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast with

gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ061-012200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

$$

CAZ062-012200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

349 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

