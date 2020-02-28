CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

994 FPUS56 KSGX 281005

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

CAZ552-290115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler.

Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to 67 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-290115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

CAZ043-290115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler.

Highs around 65 near the coast to 69 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 59. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 near the coast to 67 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

70 inland.

CAZ050-290115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82 in the western valleys to

76 to 81 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around

59 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills. Areas

of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 62 to 67 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys to 62 to

67 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

CAZ048-290115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

CAZ057-290115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

49. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Snow

level 4500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Snow

level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.

CAZ055-290115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to

64 to 73 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 36 to

46 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, areas of winds southwest 15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to

58 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 37 to 45 above 6000 feet to 43 to 49 below 6000

feet. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

overnight. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 17 to 27. Snow level

4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 45 to

53 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to

56 to 63 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to

59 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to

60 to 67 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-290115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning, then areas of fog in the afternoon. Little snow

accumulation expected. Cooler. Highs 46 to 54. Snow level

5000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

overnight. Areas of fog. Windy, colder. Lows 20 to 30. Snow level

4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69.

CAZ058-290115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds

southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning, then areas of fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 46 to

51. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Areas of fog. Windy, colder. Lows

26 to 34. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 30 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

CAZ060-290115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 49. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 54 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows 29

to 36. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

CAZ065-290115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy,

colder. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ061-290115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

CAZ062-290115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

205 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy,

colder. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

