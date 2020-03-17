CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 50. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

65.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

64.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 59 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the

foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 37 to 44. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59 in the

western valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 47. Areas

of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

59 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 in the western valleys

to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near

the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

65 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

36 to 42. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows 34 to 43. Snow

level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

35 to 42. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 51 to 57. Snow level 3500 feet...

becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 44. Snow

level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to

57. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 62.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 18 to 27 above 6000 feet to 26 to 34 below 6000 feet. New

local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches above 5000 feet. Total

snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to 39 to 46 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 13 to 23 above 6000 feet to 22 to 32 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to

40 above 6000 feet to 41 to 48 below 6000 feet. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers overnight. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 31. Snow level 4500 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

42 above 6000 feet to 42 to 48 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 22 to 32.

Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 48 above 6000 feet to 47 to 55 below

6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to

51 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 52 above

6000 feet to 50 to 57 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet...

becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 6000 feet...

becoming 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 42 to

51 above 6000 feet to 49 to 56 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 25 to 35. New snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches above 5000 feet. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 3 inches above 5000 feet. Snow level 4500 feet.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 42 to 49. Snow level 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 33. Snow level

4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 42 to

50. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 56. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. Snow

level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

31 to 41. Snow level 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to 61.

Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 30 to 39. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch above 5000 feet. Snow level 4500 feet.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 43 to 49. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 28 to 36. Snow level 3500 feet. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible.

Highs 43 to 49. Snow level 3500 feet... becoming 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35

mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 38. Snow level 4500 feet.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 43 to

49. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 31 to 38. Snow level

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to 59.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

33 to 39. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 58. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 67.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Slight chance of showers. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts

to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 71 to 76.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

216 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows

43 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

