CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

893 FPUS56 KSGX 230944

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

CAZ552-240045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to

80 to 85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-240045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to 86 to

91 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to 81 to

86 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-240045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 78 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows around 59.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 78 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-240045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

81 to 86 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-240045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ057-240045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ055-240045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 74 above 6000 feet to

74 to 81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to

59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph becoming

northeast with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to 76 to

83 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 77 to

84 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 74 to

81 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 75 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 79 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to

77 to 85 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-240045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

$$

CAZ058-240045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

$$

CAZ060-240045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ065-240045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming south

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ061-240045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ062-240045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

244 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

