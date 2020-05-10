CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020

_____

724 FPUS56 KSGX 101033

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

CAZ552-110145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

drizzle overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches

to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-110145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 71 to

76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ043-110145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 56 to

61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 near the coast to 77 inland.

$$

CAZ050-110145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle

overnight. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

49 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ048-110145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 51 to 58.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

56. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ057-110145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 76. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 71. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

$$

CAZ055-110145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 above 6000 feet to 74 to

82 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 47 above 6000 feet to

42 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 66 to

75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 59 to

68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to

63 to 70 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 66 to 73 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet to 70 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to

82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-110145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

$$

CAZ058-110145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

$$

CAZ060-110145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 57. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

$$

CAZ065-110145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 through the pass to 94 to

99 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 58 through the pass

to 64 to 69 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to 88 to

93 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 through the pass to

81 to 86 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 77 through the

pass to 83 to 88 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80 through the

pass to 86 to 91 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 89 to

94 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to

93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-110145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

$$

CAZ062-110145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

333 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 62 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather