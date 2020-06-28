CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

283 FPUS56 KSGX 280917

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

CAZ552-282100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows 57 to 62.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

73 to 78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the

beaches to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-282100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows 55 to 62.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 towards

the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-282100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows 58 to 63.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 71.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 near the coast to

74 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 75 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast

to 79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-282100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 75 to

80 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 in the western

valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 79 to 84 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the

western valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-282100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog

in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Cooler. Lows 50 to 59.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of sprinkles in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ057-282100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-282100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 73 to

83 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy

dense fog overnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to

39 to 49 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet

to 65 to 74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet

to 73 to 83 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77 above 6000 feet to

76 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet

to 83 to 92 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-282100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy

dense fog overnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 77. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-282100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Areas

of fog in the evening. Patchy dense fog overnight. Colder. Lows

44 to 50. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of sprinkles in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-282100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Cooler. Lows 49 to 58. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-282100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs around 84 through the pass to 96 to 101 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Cooler. Lows around 58 through the pass to 60 to

65 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 through the pass to 89 to 94 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to

93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to

97 to 102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to

99 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to 98 to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 76.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the

pass to 102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-282100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

CAZ062-282100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Cooler. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

