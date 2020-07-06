CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020

_____

430 FPUS56 KSGX 060903

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

CAZ552-070015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-070015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 90 to 95 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 81 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 85 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 88 towards the coast to 91 to 96 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 88 towards the coast to 91 to 96 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-070015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 78 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.

$$

CAZ050-070015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning in the far

western valleys with local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western

valleys to 92 to 97 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

80 to 85 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to

90 to 95 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-070015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

89 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ057-070015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

$$

CAZ055-070015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 54 to 64 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 87 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to 89 to

97 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to 89 to 98 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-070015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 102.

$$

CAZ058-070015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 100.

$$

CAZ060-070015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 111.

$$

CAZ065-070015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to 109 to

114 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74 through the pass to 74 to 79 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 103 to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 101 through the pass to 106 to 111 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to

108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-070015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 113. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

$$

CAZ062-070015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

203 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 113 to 118.

$$

_____

