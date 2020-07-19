CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

898 FPUS56 KSGX 192004

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

CAZ552-201000-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-201000-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 82 to

87 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 76 towards the coast to 80 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 towards the coast to 80 to

85 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-201000-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-201000-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

82 to 87 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

85 to 90 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-201000-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ057-201000-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ055-201000-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 54 to

64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet to 83 to 93 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming south with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to

55 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to

80 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 79 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to 89 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-201000-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-201000-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-201000-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds

south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

$$

CAZ065-201000-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Lows

70 to 75 through the pass to 77 to 82 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 50 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 98 through the pass to 107 to 112 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Lows around 71 through the pass to 77 to

82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 107 to

112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-201000-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds northwest 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

CAZ062-201000-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Lows

77 to 86. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

