CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
_____
898 FPUS56 KSGX 192004
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
CAZ552-201000-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to
81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to
82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland
and near higher coastal terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-201000-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 82 to
87 farther inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to
82 to 87 farther inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 76 towards the coast to 80 farther inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 towards the coast to 80 to
85 farther inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to
82 to 87 farther inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to
86 farther inland.
$$
CAZ043-201000-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to
81 inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to
81 inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to
78 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.
$$
CAZ050-201000-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to
85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to
85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the
foothills.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the
foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to
82 to 87 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys
to 84 to 89 near the foothills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to
85 to 90 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-201000-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.
$$
CAZ057-201000-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 77 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
$$
CAZ055-201000-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 54 to
64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet to 83 to 93 below
6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming south with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to
55 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to
93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds
south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to
80 to 89 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 79 to
87 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to 89 below
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to
90 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to
91 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-201000-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds northwest
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
$$
CAZ058-201000-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds west
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.
$$
CAZ060-201000-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds becoming
south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds
south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.
$$
CAZ065-201000-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Lows
70 to 75 through the pass to 77 to 82 in the northern Coachella
Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...
becoming 50 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 98 through the pass to 107 to 112 in the
northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing
dust in the evening. Lows around 71 through the pass to 77 to
82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to
35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 107 to
112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to 35 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to
101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to
100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to
101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 77.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to
100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 78.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to
102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.
$$
CAZ061-201000-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds northwest 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112. Areas of winds northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming
southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
CAZ062-201000-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
104 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Lows
77 to 86. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...
becoming 45 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 82.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.
$$
_____
