CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2020

_____

169 FPUS56 KSGX 071031

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

CAZ552-072100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 at the beaches to

76 to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches

to 75 to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-072100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

77 to 82 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

84 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

85 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

85 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to

84 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the

coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

85 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-072100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

78 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast

to 76 to 81 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

$$

CAZ050-072100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

79 to 84 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western

valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

87 to 92 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-072100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

88 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

$$

CAZ057-072100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ055-072100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 48 to 58 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to 92 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to 92 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-072100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-072100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 91. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ060-072100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-072100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 100 to 105 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67 through the pass to 72 to 77 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 102 to

107 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 70 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 103 to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-072100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

$$

CAZ062-072100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 72 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather