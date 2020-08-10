CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020

_____

565 FPUS56 KSGX 100952

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

CAZ552-110100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 88 to

93 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-110100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

78 to 83 towards the coast to 86 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 82 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 89 farther inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 towards the coast to

97 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 towards the coast to

98 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 towards the coast to

97 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-110100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 near the coast to 87 to 92 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland.

$$

CAZ050-110100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

90 to 95 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 93 to 98 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to

97 to 102 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys

to 98 to 103 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97 in the western valleys to

98 to 103 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-110100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ057-110100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

$$

CAZ055-110100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 83 to

92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to

63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet to

86 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 89 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to 91 to

99 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92 above 6000 feet to 90 to

98 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-110100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

CAZ058-110100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

$$

CAZ060-110100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 106. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 110.

$$

CAZ065-110100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 105 to 110 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 71 through the pass to 76 to 81 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 77 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 78 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 81 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107 through the pass to

111 to 116 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 through the pass to

111 to 116 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-110100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 116.

$$

CAZ062-110100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

252 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 111 to 116.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119.

$$



