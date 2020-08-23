CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

760 FPUS56 KSGX 232039

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

CAZ552-241145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches

to 85 to 90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

79 to 84 at the beaches to 86 to 91 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-241145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

92 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 88 towards the coast to

93 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 88 towards the coast to 94 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to

94 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to

94 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

92 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-241145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 85 to 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to

88 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

$$

CAZ050-241145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

93 to 98 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys

to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys

to 95 to 100 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

89 to 94 in the western valleys to 95 to 100 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 93 to 98 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-241145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ057-241145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-241145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Cooler. Lows 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 58 to 68 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to 95 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to

60 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to

89 to 96 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-241145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

58 to 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-241145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 94.

$$

CAZ060-241145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 108. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-241145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77 through the pass to 82 to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to 107 to

112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79 through the pass to

83 to 88 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-241145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ062-241145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 84 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 111 to 116.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

