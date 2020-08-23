CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
760 FPUS56 KSGX 232039
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
CAZ552-241145-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to
89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to
90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches
to 85 to 90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 85 to
90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs
79 to 84 at the beaches to 86 to 91 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs
77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
CAZ554-241145-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 87 towards the coast to
92 farther inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 88 towards the coast to
93 farther inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 88 towards the coast to 94 farther inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to
94 farther inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to
94 farther inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to
92 farther inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 83 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.
CAZ043-241145-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to
89 inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to
88 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 85 to 90 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 86 to
91 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to
88 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to
89 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.
CAZ050-241145-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to
91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to
93 to 98 near the foothills. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys
to 94 to 99 near the foothills.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys
to 95 to 100 near the foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs
89 to 94 in the western valleys to 95 to 100 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys
to 93 to 98 near the foothills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the
foothills.
CAZ048-241145-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.
CAZ057-241145-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.
CAZ055-241145-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.
Cooler. Lows 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 58 to 68 below
6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Near ridge tops and along
desert slopes, areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening
becoming light. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to 95 below
6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to
60 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 88 to
96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to
89 to 96 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 88 to
96 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 88 to
96 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to
93 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to
90 below 6000 feet.
CAZ056-241145-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows
58 to 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.
CAZ058-241145-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows
63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 85 to 94.
CAZ060-241145-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 108. Light winds becoming
south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 104.
CAZ065-241145-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77 through the pass to 82 to
87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to 107 to
112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79 through the pass to
83 to 88 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to
110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 87. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to
108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 88.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to
107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 87.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to
107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 86.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to
108 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 82.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to
104 in the northern Coachella Valley.
CAZ061-241145-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112. Light winds becoming
south 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 112.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 82 to 87.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.
CAZ062-241145-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
139 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 88. Areas of winds west
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Light winds becoming
southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 90. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 84 to 91.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 111 to 116.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 90.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 89.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 86.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.
