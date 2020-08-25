CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches

to 85 to 90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-261000-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 89 to 94 towards the coast to 96 farther inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90 towards the coast to

95 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 87 towards the coast to 92 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

90 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

87 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

87 farther inland.

CAZ043-261000-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast

to 86 to 91 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to

87 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

CAZ050-261000-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 73.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to 95 to 100 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys

to 97 to 102 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys

to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

CAZ048-261000-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

CAZ057-261000-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

CAZ055-261000-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to 63 to

73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet to

87 to 94 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to

62 to 72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89 above 6000 feet to 88 to

95 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-261000-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

CAZ058-261000-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

CAZ060-261000-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 107. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

CAZ065-261000-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 through the pass to 84 to

89 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 86. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

109 to 114 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 101 to

106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-261000-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

CAZ062-261000-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

101 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 82.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

