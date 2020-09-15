CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 14, 2020

422 FPUS56 KSGX 150902

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

CAZ552-160015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to

84 to 89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs 80 to 85 at the

beaches to 88 to 93 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-160015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the

coast to 92 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows around 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Haze. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to 91 to 96 farther

inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to

90 towards the coast to 93 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 86 towards the coast to

90 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

79 to 84 towards the coast to 86 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

77 to 82 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-160015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the

coast to 87 to 92 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs 80 to 85 near the

coast to 89 to 94 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 87 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

74 to 79 near the coast to 83 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

$$

CAZ050-160015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 95 to 100. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Haze. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys

to 93 to 98 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys to 93 to 98 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

80 to 85 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to

84 to 89 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-160015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Haze. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-160015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Haze. Highs 90 to 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 65 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Haze. Highs 91 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-160015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Areas

of smoke in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet

to 83 to 91 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows

46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to

84 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below 6000 feet. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to

84 to 91 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to 87 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 78 to 86 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-160015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze, warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ058-160015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

$$

CAZ060-160015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs

94 to 100. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 94 to 101. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

$$

CAZ065-160015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Lows around 73 through the pass to 77 to 82 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 82. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 98 through the pass to 104 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 98 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 98 to 103 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 100 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-160015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

CAZ062-160015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

202 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

