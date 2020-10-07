CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

909 FPUS56 KSGX 070906

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

CAZ552-080015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73 at

the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82 at the

beaches to 85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-080015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to 84 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 54 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ043-080015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy early morning fog with local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to 84

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74 near

the coast to 75 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83 near the

coast to 86 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland.

CAZ050-080015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

52 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

CAZ048-080015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

CAZ057-080015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 69 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

CAZ055-080015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to

46 to 56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74 above 6000 feet to 72 to

80 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet to 70 to

77 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 63 to 70 below

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 68 above

6000 feet to 67 to 74 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 73 above

6000 feet to 74 to 83 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 77 to

85 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-080015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

CAZ058-080015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

CAZ060-080015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

CAZ065-080015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to 98 to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 61 to 66 through the pass

to 69 to 74 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 through the pass to

93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to 90 to

95 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78 through the pass to

84 to 89 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to 87 to

92 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to

95 to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-080015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

CAZ062-080015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

206 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

