CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88 at the beaches to

91 to 96 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at the beaches to 89 to

94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at the beaches to 92 to

97 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at the beaches to 93 to

98 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 85 to 90 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 towards the coast to

98 to 103 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 towards the coast to

92 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 near the coast to 92 to

97 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 near the coast to 92 to

97 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 90 to

95 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 88 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 80 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61 in wind sheltered areas to

58 to 67 in warmer locations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to

82 to 91 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to

50 to 60 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to

91 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to

96 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to

85 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77 above 6000 feet to 75 to

83 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 100 to

105 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70 through the pass to 72 to 77 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to

100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to 96 to

101 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to 94 to

99 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

234 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

