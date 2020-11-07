CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020
_____
175 FPUS56 KSGX 071140
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
CAZ552-072200-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 58 to
63. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds
west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 45.
Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at the beaches to 62 to
67 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at the beaches to 64 farther inland and
near higher coastal terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
CAZ554-072200-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...
becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.
Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers. Highs around 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of
winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
$$
CAZ043-072200-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to
65. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 54.
Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 49.
Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
$$
CAZ050-072200-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to
64 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills. Areas
of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance
of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 61 in the western valleys
to 51 to 56 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.
Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 60 to 65 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the
foothills. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 in the western valleys to
59 to 64 near the foothills.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 66 to 71.
$$
CAZ048-072200-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.
Lows 39 to 45. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.
Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
CAZ057-072200-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Cooler. Highs 51 to 58. Snow level
5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.
Lows 42 to 48. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Snow level
5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows 37 to 44. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.
$$
CAZ055-072200-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SUNDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers, showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 33 to 42 above
6000 feet to 41 to 47 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of
5 to 9 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to
45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
slight chance of snow showers overnight. Colder. Lows 15 to
25 above 6000 feet to 24 to 34 below 6000 feet. Local snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of
winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 39 above 6000 feet
to 39 to 46 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to
45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Heavy snow accumulations
possible. Colder. Lows 14 to 24. Local total snow accumulation
11 to 20 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance
of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 43 to
51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 48 above 6000 feet to 47 to
55 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to
50 to 58 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 51 to 60 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 45 to 54 above 6000 feet to 53 to 60 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-072200-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs 43 to 53. Local snow accumulation of
7 to 9 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
24 to 34. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level
5000 feet...becoming 5500 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Local snow
accumulation of 5 to 7 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of
winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Light snow accumulations possible.
Lows 20 to 30. Local total snow accumulation 14 to 21 inches.
Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 55 to 65.
$$
CAZ058-072200-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 45 to 51. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 41. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance
of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 44 to 50. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then slight chance of showers overnight. Light snow accumulations
possible. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 47 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 57 to 63.
$$
CAZ060-072200-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 52 to 61. Areas of
winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 60. Areas of
winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Colder. Lows 25 to 34. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ065-072200-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around
55 through the pass to 61 to 66 in the northern Coachella Valley.
Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
54 through the pass to 60 to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley.
Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 through the pass to 63 to
68 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 through the pass to
69 to 74 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
$$
CAZ061-072200-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 66 to 71.
Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows
43 to 48. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.
Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows 41 to 46. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.
$$
CAZ062-072200-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
339 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.
Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.
Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 51. Areas of
winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
measurable precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather