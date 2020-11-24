CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds becoming north 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

76 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

40 to 47. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 in the western valleys to 61 to

66 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 75 to 80 in the

western valleys to 66 to 71 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 70 to 75 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to

63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to 30 to

40 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55 above 6000 feet to

54 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 46 above 6000 feet

to 46 to 54 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58 above

6000 feet to 55 to 65 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 62 to

72 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 62 to

72 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds east 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 53 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 47 through the pass

to 48 to 53 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 through the

pass to 65 to 70 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

205 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.

