CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020

675 FPUS56 KSGX 281028

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

CAZ552-282200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-282200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

$$

CAZ043-282200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 75 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 77 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

76 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

75 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

77 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ050-282200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to 68 to

73 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to

71 to 76 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 72 to 77 near the

foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys

to 70 to 75 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 in the western valleys

to 68 to 73 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to

66 to 71 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-282200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 33 to 40 in wind sheltered areas to

37 to 47 in warmer locations. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

$$

CAZ057-282200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 77. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

$$

CAZ055-282200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to

52 to 62 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 above 6000 feet to 30 to

40 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 55 to

65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph ...except

light winds near ridge tops and along desert slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 58 to 68 below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 59 to

69 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to

57 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to

63 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 55 to

65 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-282200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

$$

CAZ058-282200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 65. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 69. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

$$

CAZ060-282200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ065-282200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 through the pass to 45 to

51 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ061-282200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ062-282200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

227 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

