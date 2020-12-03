CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

608 FPUS56 KSGX 031003

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

CAZ552-040115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-040115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ043-040115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

75 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

73 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

73 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

74 inland.

CAZ050-040115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 71 to 76 in

the western valleys to 62 to 67 near the foothills. Areas of winds

east 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to

69 to 74 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to

68 to 73 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to

71 to 76 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ048-040115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43 in wind sheltered areas to

40 to 50 in warmer locations. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

CAZ057-040115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ055-040115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 51 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 above 6000 feet to 32 to

41 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62 above

6000 feet to 56 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 58 to

68 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to

52 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 51 to 61 above

6000 feet to 58 to 68 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to

60 to 70 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-040115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Areas of winds east 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 56 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

CAZ058-040115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 56. Areas of winds northeast

30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds east 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 66. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

CAZ060-040115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ065-040115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds north

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 through the pass to

76 to 81 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-040115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

CAZ062-040115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

203 AM PST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

