CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020

373 FPUS56 KSGX 041047

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

CAZ552-050200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-050200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Highs around 74. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ043-050200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

72 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

78 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

75 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 inland.

$$

CAZ050-050200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 68 to 73 near

the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys to

67 to 72 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 79 in the western

valleys to 71 to 76 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ048-050200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41 in wind sheltered areas to

39 to 48 in warmer locations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ057-050200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 72 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ055-050200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61 above

6000 feet to 55 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light. Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32 above 6000 feet to 29 to

39 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 56 to 66 below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 56 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet

to 59 to 69 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to

59 to 69 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to 65 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-050200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 67.

$$

CAZ058-050200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 67. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 65.

$$

CAZ060-050200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ065-050200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the morning. Highs around 72. Areas of winds southeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 through the pass to

71 to 76 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 71 through the pass to 72 to 77 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-050200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

$$

CAZ062-050200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

247 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

Connolly

