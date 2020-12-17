CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 63. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 68 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 64 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 64. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 42 to 47. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 69.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 63. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 40 to 47. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

72 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 74 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67 near the coast to 69 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 58 to

63 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 in the western valleys to

62 to 67 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming

north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 in the western valleys

to 67 to 72 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to

71 to 76 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 34 to 40 in wind sheltered areas to 37 to

46 in warmer locations. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 46.

Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 70. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to 57 below

6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 28 above

6000 feet to 25 to 35 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet.

Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to

58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58 above

6000 feet to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 58 to

68 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 59 to 69 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 56 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 53 to 63 below

6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Snow

level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. Snow

level 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph becoming

northeast overnight. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 38.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 35. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 through the pass to 66 to

71 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

209 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

