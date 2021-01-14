CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 at the

beaches to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ554-150115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

CAZ043-150115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

82 to 87 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to

87 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

83 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

81 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near

the coast to 75 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

68 inland.

CAZ050-150115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to

79 to 84 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

81 to 86 near the foothills. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 69 in the western

valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys

to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

CAZ048-150115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 in wind sheltered areas to 49 to

59 in warmer locations. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ057-150115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 85. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

CAZ055-150115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to

64 to 74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to

39 to 49 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the morning. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to 66 to

76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 64 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58 above

6000 feet to 57 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 38 to 47 above 6000 feet to

45 to 54 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 52 above 6000 feet to

49 to 58 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-150115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

CAZ058-150115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, cooler. Highs 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

CAZ060-150115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

CAZ065-150115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 through the pass to 82 to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds north

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 through the pass to

85 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 through the pass to 82 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around

74 through the pass to 75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ061-150115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 84. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

CAZ062-150115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

212 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds becoming north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

