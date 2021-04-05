CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 4, 2021

_____

543 FPUS56 KSGX 050924

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

CAZ552-060030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs around 65 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

64 to 69 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 69 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 68 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 68 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 67 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-060030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ043-060030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 72 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland.

$$

CAZ050-060030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog with local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming west 15

mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ048-060030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ057-060030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

75. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 82. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 76.

$$

CAZ055-060030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 68 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to

38 to 48 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68 above 6000 feet to 66 to

73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to

70 to 78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 67 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 69 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 68 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 67 to 75 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-060030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 80. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ058-060030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 78. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 67 to 75.

$$

CAZ060-060030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 86.

$$

CAZ065-060030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Highs around 83 through the pass to 89 to 94 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Cooler. Lows around 56

through the pass to 59 to 64 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming

50 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 81 through the pass to 85 to 90 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 through the pass to

89 to 94 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 83 through the

pass to 89 to 94 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 89 to

94 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to

88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 through the pass to 87 to 92 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-060030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 91. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ062-060030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Cooler. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather