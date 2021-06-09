CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

992 FPUS56 KSGX 090926

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

CAZ552-100030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-100030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

90 to 95 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-100030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

$$

CAZ050-100030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to

79 to 84 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

89 to 94 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

95 to 100 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-100030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ057-100030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 81. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

$$

CAZ055-100030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 65 to 75 above 6000 feet to 70 to 80 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to

39 to 47 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to 71 to

79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to

76 to 85 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to

82 to 90 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 85 to 93 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 89 to

98 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-100030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

CAZ058-100030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

$$

CAZ060-100030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Colder. Lows

43 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 81 to 89. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 97. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 110.

$$

CAZ065-100030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs around 87 through the pass to 91 to 96 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Cooler. Lows 52 to 57 through the pass to 62 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the morning. Highs around 86 through the pass to 89 to 94 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 through the pass to 95 to 100 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 63 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104 through the pass to 108 to

113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-100030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 116.

$$

CAZ062-100030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

226 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds east

10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

60 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

$$

