CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 22, 2021

757 FPUS56 KSGX 230904

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

CAZ552-240015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72 at the beaches

to 75 to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

72 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 74 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches to

78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 at the beaches

to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-240015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 78 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther inland. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

78 towards the coast to 82 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 81 to

86 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the

coast to 88 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

88 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-240015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast

to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

77 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast

to 79 to 84 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

$$

CAZ050-240015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western

valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-240015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 86 to

92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

$$

CAZ057-240015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 81 to

91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

$$

CAZ055-240015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to

85 to 92 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 60 to

70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

82 to 91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 79 above 6000 feet to

78 to 86 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

morning becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to 76 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 74 to 83 above

6000 feet to 83 to 90 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to

86 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 87 to

94 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-240015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 87 to 97. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 87. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 78 to

87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

$$

CAZ058-240015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 86. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 85 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

$$

CAZ060-240015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 69 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 86 to

91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

$$

CAZ065-240015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74 through the pass to

81 to 86 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 96 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 79. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90 through the pass

to 92 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 74 to 82.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90 through the pass to

92 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs around 98 through the pass to 101 to 106 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 102 through the pass to 106 to 111 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-240015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 82. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 97. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 79 to 84.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 111.

$$

CAZ062-240015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

204 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 84. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 80 to 85.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

