CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021

_____

382 FPUS56 KSGX 211004

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

CAZ552-220115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches

to 82 to 87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 86 to 91 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-220115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 86 towards the

coast to 91 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 89 towards the coast to

94 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 towards the coast to

93 to 98 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-220115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 inland.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 78 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast

to 83 to 88 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 near the coast to 86 to 91 inland.

$$

CAZ050-220115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 83 to 88 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to 93 to 98 near the

foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys

to 96 to 101 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys to

97 to 102 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-220115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ057-220115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

83. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

CAZ055-220115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to

75 to 84 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Near

ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 52 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

areas of winds south 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds south

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to 89 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to

86 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to

97 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91 above 6000 feet to 91 to

99 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-220115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

$$

CAZ058-220115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 85. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

$$

CAZ060-220115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 110.

$$

CAZ065-220115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to 94 to

99 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 through the pass to 73 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to

100 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to 99 to 104 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ061-220115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.

$$

CAZ062-220115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

304 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather