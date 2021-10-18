CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

104 FPUS56 KSGX 180935

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

CAZ552-190045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches

to 68 to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 65 at the beaches

to 66 to 71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-190045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ043-190045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 64. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast

to 70 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

73 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 69.

$$

CAZ050-190045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near

the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ048-190045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ057-190045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

71.

$$

CAZ055-190045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

and snow in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 47 to 57 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 32 above 6000 feet to

29 to 39 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 60 above 6000 feet

to 59 to 66 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64 above 6000 feet to

63 to 71 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67 above 6000 feet to

67 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 67 above 6000 feet to 66 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to

59 to 69 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 62 above 6000 feet to 59 to

68 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-190045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

$$

CAZ058-190045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 31 to 39. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

69.

$$

CAZ060-190045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust. Cooler. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations overnight.

Colder. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79.

$$

CAZ065-190045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Cooler. Highs around

60 through the pass to 67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 45 through the pass to 52 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 72 through the pass

to 75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 77 through the pass to 79 to 84 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82 through the pass to

84 to 89 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 81 through the pass to 85 to 90 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 through the pass to

79 to 84 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73 through the pass to

79 to 84 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-190045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ062-190045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

235 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

17

