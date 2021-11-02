CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 1, 2021

728 FPUS56 KSGX 020909

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

CAZ552-030015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 69 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 68 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-030015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 76 towards the coast to 80 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ043-030015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 74 inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 75 inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 77 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 74 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ050-030015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 78 in the western valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

78 to 83. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ048-030015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ057-030015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

$$

CAZ055-030015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to 72 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 43 to

53 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 67 to

76 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 above 6000 feet to 68 to

76 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69 above 6000 feet to 68 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68 above 6000 feet to 66 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to

73 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62 above 6000 feet to 60 to

68 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-030015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

$$

CAZ058-030015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 75. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

$$

CAZ060-030015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 85. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

$$

CAZ065-030015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 through the pass to 85 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59 through the pass to 62 to 67 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to 85 to

90 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to 82 to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 through the pass to 79 to

84 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-030015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

$$

CAZ062-030015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

209 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

