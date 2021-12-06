CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021

_____

868 FPUS56 KSGX 061045

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

CAZ552-070145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 62 at the beaches to 62 to 67 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 at the beaches to 63 to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-070145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 64. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ043-070145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ050-070145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 in the western valleys to

73 to 78 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63 in the western

valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ048-070145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ057-070145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ055-070145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to 73 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 35 to 45 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Cooler. Highs 42 to 49 above 6000 feet to 48 to

57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to

53 to 60 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of snow

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 39 to 46 above 6000 feet to 46 to 53 below

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 36 to 43 above 6000 feet to 42 to 51 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 50 above

6000 feet to 47 to 56 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to

57 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-070145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

51 to 58. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the morning becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Breezy. Highs

48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

$$

CAZ058-070145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 53 to 60. Areas of winds

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Breezy. Lows 33 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61.

$$

CAZ060-070145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows

30 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

CAZ065-070145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56 through the pass to 56 to 61 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 59 through

the pass to 63 to 68 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ061-070145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

$$

CAZ062-070145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

245 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 71. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the morning becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 54. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather