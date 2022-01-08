CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

056 FPUS56 KSGX 081014

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

CAZ552-090115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 64 at the beaches to

67 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 at the beaches to

67 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ554-090115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 66. Light winds becoming north 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ043-090115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 48.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67 near the coast to 66 to 71 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ050-090115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 46.

Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 67 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the

foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 in the western valleys to 64 to 69 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 in the western valleys

to 64 to 69 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ048-090115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 45. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming north

overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ057-090115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 70. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ055-090115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to

57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 32 above 6000 feet to

31 to 39 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to

59 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of

winds east 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 49 above 6000 feet to 47 to 56 below

6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to

57 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to

59 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-090115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61.

$$

CAZ058-090115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 59. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

$$

CAZ060-090115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-090115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 through the pass to 68 to

73 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 52. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 through the pass to 68 to

73 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 through the pass to

67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 through the pass to

68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ061-090115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

$$

CAZ062-090115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

214 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 71. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather