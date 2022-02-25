CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022

_____

977 FPUS56 KSGX 251026

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

CAZ552-252200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ554-252200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming northeast with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

79 to 84 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ043-252200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

78 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

77 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ050-252200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 in the western valleys to

57 to 62 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in the western valleys to

62 to 67 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys to

65 to 70 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to 71 to 76 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ048-252200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds

north 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 30 to 37 in wind sheltered areas to

33 to 43 in warmer locations. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ057-252200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of

winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ055-252200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 47 above

6000 feet to 45 to 55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25 above 6000 feet to 25 to 35 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, light winds becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to

58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55 above 6000 feet to 53 to

62 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to 59 to 68 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet to 65 to 74 below

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68 above 6000 feet to

67 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 57 to 66 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-252200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 55. Areas of

winds east 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 68.

$$

CAZ058-252200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 56. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

$$

CAZ060-252200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 25 to 33. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 78.

$$

CAZ065-252200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 61 through the pass

to 64 to 69 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 through the pass to 42 to 48 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 through the pass to 66 to

71 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs around 76 through the pass to 78 to 83 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 through the pass to

84 to 89 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 through the pass to 78 to 83 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-252200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds north 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ062-252200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

226 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather