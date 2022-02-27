CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

584 FPUS56 KSGX 271041

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

CAZ552-272200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73 at the beaches to

74 to 79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ554-272200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ043-272200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

74 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

79 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

77 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ050-272200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to

67 to 72 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

74 to 79 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

78 to 83 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys to

61 to 66 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 in the western valleys

to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-272200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 39 to 47 in wind sheltered areas to 43 to 53 in warmer

locations. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ057-272200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ055-272200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57 above

6000 feet to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to 34 to

44 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 61 to 71 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet

to 67 to 76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67 above 6000 feet to

67 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to

59 to 68 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows

26 to 36. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 47 to 54 above 6000 feet to 53 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-272200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 62. Areas of

winds east 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 61. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ058-272200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 55 to 64. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 34 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 61. Snow level 5000 feet.

$$

CAZ060-272200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

$$

CAZ065-272200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs around 78 through the pass to 79 to 84 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83 through the pass to

85 to 90 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75 through the pass to

80 to 85 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69 through the pass to 73 to 78 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 through the pass to 71 to 76 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-272200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ062-272200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

240 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

